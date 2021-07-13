So many good things about Pike – keep it up!

She keeps me informed on things in Pike. I’m still impressed with the people, the downtown look, the schools and more.
It seems now that so many people are discovering the Pike County jewel, and wanting to move here, that the county could be in danger of good growth – but happening too fast.
As a reporter in Clayton and Henry Counties years ago, I observed how the basics of good growth – roads, water lines, sewer lines, adequate fire and police coverage – could quickly be overwhelmed by “too many subdivisions too fast.”
It would behoove the powers-that-be in Pike to take lessons from the counties which are still trying to catch up with their growing populations.
I know that expertise and good intentions are plus-factors for the governing bodies – but the lure of a fast buck, and the possibility increasing the tax base, could well impact decisions insidiously.
My husband and I often take advantage of what Pike has to offer – good restaurants, a large well-stocked grocery, fun events, lovely downtown stores to explore. It’s fun for us to ride around the area and find new things.
We have learned by living in Clayton and by observing Henry County that the worst factor of overgrowth may be the traffic. That situation ran us out of Clayton into Lamar County, and now I can hardly drag myself to Jonesboro Road or Highway 20 in McDonough for “major shopping.”
I sometimes poke fun at “what passes for rush hour” in downtown Barnesville, but traffic problems can sneak up anytime, anywhere, without warning. Adequate parking also gets to be a problem when businesses and housing developments pop up too fast. Best to get good parameters set for controlled growth before the worst can take hold: a good variety in house sizes (young people need starter homes too), ingress and egress for fire equipment, numerous fire hydrants to help homeowners with insurance costs, adequate water (with good pressure) and sewer lines, side setbacks big enough not to have folks in each other’s bedroom windows. Patience in development pays big dividends.
Meanwhile, as all of us watch the progress, continue to enjoy your residence in or visits to Pike County. It’s all worth your time and energy.
Kay S. Pedrotti has spent some 50 years writing for newspapers. She is active in the Lamar County community and currently serves as the president of Lamar Arts. She lives in Milner with her husband Bob Pedrotti.