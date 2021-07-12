Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced July 12 that a Pike County residential fire was intentionally set. The fire occurred at approximately 10:33 a.m. on July 11 on Garland Street in Molena and significantly damaged the 113-year-old, 1210-square-foot house.
“Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was intentionally set and originated on the right side of the structure in a rear laundry room,” said commissioner King. “Anyone with information about this Pike County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Molena fire intentionally set
