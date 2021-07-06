Public Notice 7-07-21
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Michael Edward Thomas, deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 14th day of June, 2021.
Executor: Jennie L. Thomas
2221 Williams Mill Rd.
Zebulon, GA 30295
|
Legal 116
Notice to Creditors
and Debtors
All creditors of the Estate of DAVID LAMAR GOINS late of PIKE County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. Said demands and payments to be made to The English Law Group, LLC, Attorney for JUDSON GOINS, Administrator of said estate, at the address shown below:
This 21ST day of June, 2021.
Address:
The English Law Group
222 Plaza Drive
Zebulon, GA 30295
|
Legal 119
DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX SALE
Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi. Fa.’s issued by the Tax Commissioner of Pike County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and County of Pike , against the following named persons and the property as described next to their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the Courthouse door in Zebulon, Pike County, Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in August, 2021, the same being August 3rd, 2021, and continuing on August 4th, 2021, if necessary between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The below listed and described properties, or as much thereof as will satisfy the State and County tax execution on the respective individual and property. The property (ies) hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in Pike County, State of Georgia. The years for which said Fi. Fa.’s are issued and levied are stated opposite the name of the owner in each case. Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer costs, all taxes, advertising costs and recording fees. Any mobile home(s) situated on the parcels are excluded from sale unless otherwise noted. Any mobile home included will be considered a fixture of the property. All redemption rights given to the land will apply to the mobile home.
Map & Parcel: 013009A
Defendant in FiFa: Cupp, Robert & Cupp, Jacqueline Marie
Current Record Holder: Cupp, Robert & Cupp, Jacqueline Marie
CRH Address: 2689 Pedenville Road
Concord, GA 30206
Amount Due: $4,016.69
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 1019/80
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 240, 9th District, being 2.124 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 9, Page 226. Or as further described in Deed Book 1019, Page 80. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 013009A, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 019A035
Defendant in FiFa: Fitzpatrick, Salem Barry
Current Record Holder: Fitzpatrick, Salem Barry
CRH Address: 227 Spring Road
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $4,263.36
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 1038/65
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Molena, Land Lot 227, 9th District, being 1.00 acre, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 1038, Page 65. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 019A035, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 019A064
Defendant in FiFa: Weathers, Jennifer Evans
Current Record Holder: Weathers, Jennifer Evans
CRH Address: 292 Allen Drive
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $1,940.63
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 1149/143; 1149/145
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Molena, Land Lot 227, 9th District, being 1.567 acres, more or less. Being Tract A & B. As shown in Deed Book 1149, Page 145. Or as further described in Deed Book 1149, Page 143. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 019A064, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 020034
Defendant in FiFa: Holtapp, Austin M
Current Record Holder: Holtapp, Austin M
CRH Address: 356 Lawrence Mill Road
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $1,744.80
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 577/97
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 251 & 252, 15th District, being 3.383 acres, more or less. Being Tract C. As shown in Plat Book 19, Page 178. Or as further described in Deed Book 577, Page 97. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 020034, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 020052
Defendant in FiFa: Holtapp, Dustin M
Current Record Holder: Holtapp, Dustin M
CRH Address: 65 Junction Road
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $1,965.30
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 835/128
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 251 & 252, 15th District, being 3.338 acres, more or less. Being Tract B. As shown in Plat Book 19, Page 178. Or as further described in Deed Book 835, Page 128. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 020052, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 022009
Defendant in FiFa: Moore, Granville Cliff
Current Record Holder: Moore, Granville Cliff
CRH Address: 7277 Crest Highway
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $470.20
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 900/316
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 249, 15th District, being 0.80 acres, more or less. Being Tract B. As shown in Upson County Plat Book 29, Page 82. Or as further described in Deed Book 900, Page 316. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 022009, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 038004A
Defendant in FiFa: Holloway, Willie
Current Record Holder: Holloway, Willie
CRH Address: 40 West Jones Street
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $1,568.42
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 915/151
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 185, 1st District, being 5.00 acres, more or less. Being Lot 1, of Suzanna Place Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 16, Page 11. Or as further described in Deed Book 915, Page 151. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 038004A, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 041005EA
Defendant in FiFa: Blaser, Kimberly
Current Record Holder: Blaser, Kimberly
CRH Address: 582 West Road
Williamson, GA 30292
Amount Due: $7,547.58
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 1149/142
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 111 & 114, 9th District, being 16.16 acres, more or less. Being Lot 8, of Walters Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 13, Page 391. Or as further described in Deed Book 1149, Page 142. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 041005EA, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 042A078NL
Defendant in FiFa: Harris, Willie
Current Record Holder: Harris, Willie
CRH Address: 433 N 16th Street
Griffin, GA 30223
Amount Due: $553.45
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 34/64
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 115, 9th District. Being Lots 7 & 8, Block D of Hill Top Subdivision. Or as further described in Deed Book 34, Page 64. Less & Except: Right of way described in Deed Book 73, Page 477. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 042A078NL, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 042B010
Defendant in FiFa: Bishop, Joyce
Current Record Holder: Heirs Known & Unknown of Bishop, Joyce Deceased
CRH Address: 1388 Hill Street
Concord, GA 30206
Amount Due: $2,523.22
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 996/262
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Concord, Land Lot 141, 9th District, being 0.78 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 31, Page 113. Or as further described in Deed Book 996, Page 262. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 042B010, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 043073
Defendant in FiFa: McDaniel, Charles Sr
Current Record Holder: McDaniel, Charles E Sr
CRH Address: 578 Gumlog Road
Wrightsville, GA 31096
Amount Due: $1,653.43
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 1089/154
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Concord, Land Lot 117, 9th District, being 0.50 acres, more or less. Being Lot 2, of Concord Estates Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 20, Page 29. Or as further described in Deed Book 1089, Page 154 & as a portion of those tracts in Deed Book 1029, Page 134. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 043073, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 048002
Defendant in FiFa: Petty, Michael L
Current Record Holder: Heirs Known & Unknown of Petty, Michael L Deceased
CRH Address: 126 Short Cut Road
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $934.16
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 469/277
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lota 127 & 130, 9th District, being 1.23 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 469, Page 277. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 048002, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 055001
Defendant in FiFa: Junious, Leslie Edwards & Edwards, Lisa & Edwards, Kristina
Current Record Holder: Junious, Leslie Edwards; Edwards, Lisa & Edwards, Kristina
CRH Address: 12042 Georgia Highway 18
Williamson, GA 30292
Amount Due: $1,963.30
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018,2017
Deed Book: 1064/212
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 78 & 79, 9th District, being 3.00 acres, more or less. Being Lot 1. As shown in Plat Book 24, Page 15. Or as further described as Tract 2 in Deed Book 1064, Page 212. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 055001, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 057016
Defendant in FiFa: Motes, Jerry F
Current Record Holder: Motes, Jerry F
CRH Address: 761 NE 50 Court
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Amount Due: $650.76
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 204/280
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, 9th District, being 0.75 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 204, Page 280. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 057016, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 058005
Defendant in FiFa: Spear, Kareem A
Current Record Holder: Spear, Kareem A
CRH Address: 1060 Kilgore Road
Griffin, GA 30223
Amount Due: $667.92
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 882/273
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 72, 9th District, being 1.00 acre, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 1, Page 291. Or as further described in Deed Book 882, Page 273. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 058005, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 058006
Defendant in FiFa: Spear, Kareem
Current Record Holder: Spear, Kareem
CRH Address: 1060 Kilgore Road
Griffin, GA 30223
Amount Due: $510.47
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 863/94
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 72, 9th District, being 1.00 acre, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 863. Page 94. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 058006, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 063050A
Defendant in FiFa: Pennies For Posho Inc
Current Record Holder: Pennies For Posho Inc
CRH Address: PO Box 1307
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $4,362.53
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 975/290
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 37, 2nd District, being 2.229 acres, more or less. Being Tract C1. As shown in Plat Book 19, Page 162. Or as further described in Deed Book 975, Page 290. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 063050A, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 064044
Defendant in FiFa: Starks, John E Estate
Current Record Holder: Heirs Known & Unknown of Starks, John E Deceased
CRH Address: 265 High Knoll Drive
Walkertown, NC 27051
Amount Due: $933.14
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 36, 2nd District, being 2.00 acres, more or less. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 064044, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 064047
Defendant in FiFa: Collier, Terrell L
Current Record Holder: Collier, Terrell L
CRH Address: PO Box 1291
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $2,517.25
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018,2017
Deed Book: 776/3
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 36 & 61, 2nd District, being 5.00 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 6, Page 186. Or as further described in Deed Book 776, Page 3. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 064047, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 067A214
Defendant in FiFa: Crescent Construction Company Inc
Current Record Holder: Crescent Construction Company Inc
CRH Address: 469 Morgan Dairy Road
Griffin, GA 30224
Amount Due: $3,054.10
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 1126/59
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Zebulon, Land Lot 227, 8th District, being 0.10 acres, more or less. Being Lot 14, of Wrightsburg Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 22, Page 96. Or as further described as a portion of those tracts in Deed Book 1126, Page 59. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 067A214, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 067A216
Defendant in FiFa: Crescent Construction Company Inc
Current Record Holder: Crescent Construction Company Inc
CRH Address: 469 Morgan Dairy Road Griffin, GA 30224
Amount Due: $960.78
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 1126/59
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Zebulon, Land Lot 227, 8th District, being 0.23 acres, more or less. Being Lot 16, of Wrightsburg Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 22, Page 96. Or as further described as a portion of those tracts in Deed Book 1126, Page 59. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 067A216, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 067B034N/L
Defendant in FiFa: Disk Trading Corporation
Current Record Holder: Disk Trading Corporation
CRH Address: 2063 Highway 85 S
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Amount Due: $1,217.63
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Legal Description: BUILDING ONLY. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 067B034N/L, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 067B108
Defendant in FiFa: Bogan, Charles E
Current Record Holder: Bogan, Charles E
CRH Address: PO Box 221
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $2,558.40
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 46/486
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Zebulon, Land Lot 227, 8th District, being 0.53 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 46, Page 486. Less & Except: right of way described in Deed Book 80, Page 351. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 067B108, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 067B209
Defendant in FiFa: Hancock, Stacy
Current Record Holder: Hancock, Stacy a/k/a Hancock, Stacey Michelle
CRH Address: 456 MLK Jr Circle
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $2,548.58
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 950/279; 482/322
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Zebulon, Land Lot 221, 8th District, being 0.68 acres, more or less. Being Lots 9 & 10. As shown in Deed Book 482, Page 322. Or as further described in Deed Book 123, Page 591, as being part of Tract 10 of the P M Sullivan Estate in Plat Book 1A, Page 26A. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 067B209, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 067D006
Defendant in FiFa: Coggins, James & Coggins, George
Current Record Holder: Coggins, James & Heirs Known & Unknown of Coggins, George Deceased
CRH Address: 3352 Elmtree Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30311
Amount Due: $818.46
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 37/135
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Zebulon, being 0.19 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 37, Page 135. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 067D006, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 067D011
Defendant in FiFa: McCrary, Sadie
Current Record Holder: McCrary, Sadie
CRH Address: PO Box 505
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $451.63
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 228, 2nd District, being 0.18 acres, more or less. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 067D011, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 070024A
Defendant in FiFa: Reeves, Steve J
Current Record Holder: Reeves, Steve J
CRH Address: PO Box 653
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $7,138.37
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 1169/85
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 233 & 248, 8th District, being 21.03 acres, more or less. Being “Out Tract”. As shown in Plat Book 33, Page 173. Or as further described in Deed Book 1169, Page 85. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 070024A, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 071036
Defendant in FiFa: Callaway, Harry L Jr
Current Record Holder: Callaway, Harry L Jr
CRH Address: 998 Campbell Road
Meansville, GA 30256
Amount Due: $7,817.78
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 1027/177
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 236, 8th District, being 9.00 acres, more or less. As shown as a portion of that tract in Plat Book 4, Page 253. Or as further described in Deed Book 1027, Page 177. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 071036, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 075100
Defendant in FiFa: Collier, Sarah May & Oregon, Imagene
Current Record Holder: Heirs Known & Unknown of Collier, Sarah May & Oregon, Imagene Deceased
CRH Address: 899 Linshire Crest Court
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
Amount Due: $2,654.06
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 32/240
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 92, 2nd District, being 19.50 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 32, Page 240. Less & Except: 6.0 acres described in Deed book 714, Page 156. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 075100, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 076030A
Defendant in FiFa: Collier, Terrell
Current Record Holder: Collier, Terrell Lamont
CRH Address: PO Box 1291
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $1,547.58
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 503/40
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 61, 2nd District, being 2.57 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 503, Page 40. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 076030A, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 076046
Defendant in FiFa: Burrows, Josephine V
Current Record Holder: Burrows, Josephine V
CRH Address: 1329 W Loyola Avenue Suite G4
Chicago, IL 60626 5977
Amount Due: $4,901.58
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 137/318
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 93, 2nd District, being 2.17 acres, more or less. Being Tract A & adjacent 1.17 acres. As shown in Plat Book 4, Page 7. Or as further described in Deed Book 137, Page 318. Less & Except: 1.00 acre shown as Tract B in Plat Book 4, Page 7 known as Tax Map & Parcel 076047. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 076046, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 076202
Defendant in FiFa: Reeves, Steve J
Current Record Holder: Reeves, Steve J
CRH Address: PO Box 653
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $2,437.43
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 894/117
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 62, 2nd District, being 1.76 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 894, Page 117 & Deed Book 26, Page 44. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 076202, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 085015
Defendant in FiFa: Morris, Barbara
Current Record Holder: Heirs Known & Unknown of Morris, Barbara Ann P Deceased
CRH Address: 234 US Highway 19
Meansville, GA 30256
Amount Due: $1,089.61
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 165/382
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 208, 8th District, being 0.74 acres, more or less. As shown as “Barbara Ann P Morris” Tract in Plat Book 19, Page 109. Or as further described as a portion of that tract in Deed Book 165, Page 382. Less & Except: 0.26 acres right of way described in Deed Book 99, page 327. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 085015, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 086109
Defendant in FiFa: Huckaby, Jeannette H
Current Record Holder: Heirs Known & Unknown of Huckaby, Jeannette H Deceased
CRH Address: 1707 Ridge Street
Griffin, GA 30223
Amount Due: $1,043.32
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 636/214
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 121, 2nd District, being 1.00 acre, more or less. Being Tract 2. As shown in Plat Book 20, Page 165. Or as further described as Tract II in Deed Book 636, Page 214. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 086109, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 088043
Defendant in FiFa: Fierro, Lourdes Sanchez
Current Record Holder: Fierro, Lourdes Sanchez
CRH Address: 6889 New Hope Road
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $1,410.11
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019
Deed Book: 1140/298
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 164, 2nd District, being 2.74 acres, more or less. Being Tract D. As shown in Plat Book 7, Page 63. Or as further described in Deed Book 1140, Page 298. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 088043, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 091051A
Defendant in FiFa: Bentoski, David A
Current Record Holder: Bentoski, David A
CRH Address: 4834 Old Zebulon Road
Concord, GA 30206 3514
Amount Due: $539.59
Tax Years Due: 2020,2019,2018
Deed Book: 1073/242
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 132, 8th District, being 0.52 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 1073, Page 242. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 091051A, Pike County, Georgia.
Donna M. Chapman
* Deed Book: Refers to Deed Records located in the Pike County Courthouse, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office where property is more fully described. 4C226
