Gerald Alan Richardson, age 88 passed away on July 4th, 2021 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease at his home in Concord, GA.
Gerry was born to Desmond and Marie (Ruf) Richardson of Culvert City, Los Angeles, CA on 6 August 1932. A graduate of Alhambra High School in 1949, Gerry joined the California National Guard, 40th Division, was accepted to the United States Military Academy Preparatory School, and graduated from United States Military Academy (USMA), West Point, Class of 1956. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Field Artillery. He served in the Field Artillery and Air Defense Artillery, and then branch transferred to the Ordnance Corps. Gerry served at Fort Knox, Fort Bliss, Germany, West Point as a Spanish instructor, Vietnam during the war, Paraguay as a military advisor, and West Point as a senior Spanish instructor/associate professor. Gerry retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1974 with over 24 years of military service. During this military time, he earned a Master of Arts in Spanish. Gerry married Barbara (Barby) Sue Dombach, the love of his life, on 11 May 1957.
Following Gerry’s retirement, the family moved to Stormville, NY. He worked as a Spanish teacher and cross county/track coach for Cornwall High School, NY and then a Life Insurance Agent for Northwestern Mutual Life. He then started Mountainside Agency, a Property Management Company owning and managing properties in Dutchess and Orange Counties. Gerry lived by the West Point motto of duty, honor, country. He was active in the Poughquag United Methodist Church and Hopewell Reformed Church and participated in humanitarian efforts in Ecuador, Dominican Republic, and after Hurricane Katrina. He completed major improvements to the Town of Beekman as its Supervisor. He helped develop Beekman’s youth as a Boys Scouts of America Scoutmaster. He joined the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and became a trail-keeper for a 10-mile section of the trail, and constructed an official side trail. He was a member of the Friends of West Point Track and Field, and Dutchess County Track & Field Coaches and Officials Association helping ensure the continued quality of West Point and Dutchess County track & field competition. He dedicated himself to West Point and his class as the USMA Class of 1956 Reunion Treasurer, Class Treasurer, Class Trustee, and one of the founders of the West Point Society for the Mid-Hudson Region. He retired from the property management business after 26 years, moved to Woodcrest Villa, a senior living community in Lancaster, PA; and then to Concord, GA to be with family. Gerry loved to travel with Barby. Throughout his military and leisure travels, he visited 94 countries throughout the world.
Gerry is survived by his wife Barby of 64 years; and sons Bryan and his, wife, Kathy of Concord, GA; Wayne and his wife, Carol, of Stockton, CA; and Gordon and his wife, Amybeth, of Leavenworth, KS; brother, Charles, and his wife, Alyce, of Fillmore, CA; and sister, Kathleen Richardson of Cupertino, CA. He has seven grand-children: Barbara (Richardson) Pessolano and Christina Richardson; Christopher Richardson, Megan (Richardson) Shy, and Colin Jones; and Benjamin and Ethan Richardson. He has five great grandchildren: Katlyn Braun, Lawson and Remy Shy, Jonathon Pessolano, and Amelia Jones. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, July 9, 2021, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon, GA. Memorial and graveside services will be held at a future date at the United States Military Academy Cemetery in West Point, NY.