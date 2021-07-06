Sara Gordy Standridge, 53, of Barnesville, Georgia was made new again on July 1, 2021.
She met her Jesus.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Mitchell Gordy and Linda Sue Manning.
Sara is survived by her children, Haley Duffey (Derek), Jacob Standridge (Haley), and Joshua Standridge; grandchildren, Hunter, Laken, Jessi-Reed, Jaiden, Sadie, and Cason; sister, Kelly Wilson (Mike); nieces, Grace and Noa; nephew, Luke; lifelong friend, Michelle Barksdale, and her beloved cat, Pawli Day.
Sara was born in Griffin, Georgia on April 26, 1968. She grew up there and graduated from Griffin High School in 1986. After getting married, she moved to Barnesville, Georgia where she would reside until her death. She completed her family with three children, Haley, Jacob, and Joshua and then decided to go back and finish the college degree that she had started right after high school. Sara always had an affinity for writing and a love of reading. These two together made the choice to become an educator easy for her. She became a well-loved teacher and colleague at Pike County Middle School leaving a lasting impact on countless students and families throughout her nineteen-year career. By teaching ELA, reading, and even a Bible Class, she instilled a love of learning and mastery of words in her students.
Throughout her life, Sara was always involved in church. As a young girl, she grew up at Antioch Baptist church in Yatesville and for the past 25 years was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church in Milner. You couldn’t know Sara for long without her referencing her church, her Lord, or prayer in some way. Although many people casually say they will or are praying for you, she meant it. She was a prayer warrior that you could count on and she will be sorely missed.
To her lifelong friend, Michelle, she was the keeper of many secrets and memories. You can’t make new old friends. Her presence will never be forgotten and she will be remembered for countless Lucy and Ethel situations and lots of laughter.
Sara was first diagnosed with breast cancer 16 years ago and underwent treatment. She stayed well until last year when it aggressively returned. With surgery, medication, and unending doctor’s appointments she fought to get better. However, she said to many, “If I die, I will be with the Lord. If I live, He will be with me. So I’m a winner either way.”
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Bethel Church, 448 Zebulon Road, Milner, Georgia, at 12:00 pm. Pastor Audie Wells will officiate.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Sara Gordy Standridge by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.