Billy Mitchell

Mr. Billy Wayne Mitchell, age 83, of Zebulon, passed away June 25, 2021, at Upson Regional Medical Center. He was born in McKenzie, AL, son of the late Holland O’Neal Mitchell and Musetta Williams Mitchell. Billy was a pipefitter, plumber, and antique refinisher. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Zebulon, and loved the Lord and his church family. Billy was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, hunting and wood working. He especially loved to spend time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Lee, and Johnny and his sisters, Dean and Eleanor.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Carolyn Laverne Jones Mitchell; children: Wanda Woods (William) of Cordele, Timothy Mitchell (Dawn) of Monticello, Melissa Burns (Wade) of Forsyth and Tanya Lee (Ron) of Thomaston; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, June 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 5015 US Hwy. 19, Zebulon. Dr. Bud Gleaton will officiate. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Mitchell will be taken to the church 30-minutes prior to the service to lie-in-state.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.