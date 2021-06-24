Denise Smith Rivers Philbeck, age 57 of Zebulon passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Hospital.
Denise was born in Griffin, Georgia on October 29, 1963. She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Royals Boyd; sister, Karen Smith Curry; mother in law, Carolyn Sanders.
She loved her family, her pet Chihuahua, Molly, and loved to work and keeping her house in order.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Philbeck; son and daughter in law, Nick and Amber Rivers; daughter and son in law, Chasity and Kenneth Lovick; grandchildren, Kaden Lovick, Kenlea Rivers, Kaileigh Rivers; father, Bill and Ann Smith; sisters, Kathy Saye, Debbie Coker, Missy and Bubba McKinley; father in law, Robert Sanders; sister in law, Vickie Miller; brothers in law, Wayne Sanders, Rodney Sanders, Bobby Sanders; beloved pet Chihuahua, Molly; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Luke and Billy Briscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Griffin Memorial Gardens.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin 1891 W. McIntosh Rd is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Denise Smith Rivers Philbeck by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories.