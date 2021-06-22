Two Pike All Star teams are World Series bound

The Pike County 14U All Stars and 6U All Stars will play in the USSSA World Series tournament in Louisiana this summer.
14U All Stars head to World Series in Louisiana
The Pike County 14U All Stars are headed to the USSSA World Series in Chalmette, LA just outside New Orleans from July 7 to 11. They earned first place in the All Star Warm Up tournament and won first place undefeated in the Sub-State tournament. They also competed in the All Star state tournament in McDonough.
“We are asking for donations and sponsors to help cover the cost of the trip for the players as they have worked so hard to get this far. Coach Allen Beavers is extremely proud of these boys for their hard work, long hours of practice and their dedication and love of the game,” said Kim Beavers. “They have showed up and played their hearts out and this would be a great opportunity for all them to play in the World Series. We have set up an account with First Bank of Pike for any business and anyone in the community who would like to help sponsor the team.”
Checks can be made to 14U Pike All Stars or donations sent via Cash App to $14UPikeAllstars.
“We are asking for sponsors to help with hotel fares to ensure everyone is able to go,” said Jennifer Snyder. “We greatly appreciate any and all donations.”
6U All Stars to play World Series in New Orleans
The Pike County 6U All Star team is raising money to attend the USSSA World Series in New Orleans, LA after they won the Out of the Park All Star Warm Up Tournament, the USSSA Sub-State Tournament and were runners up in the USSSA Final Four State Tournament.
The 6U All Stars include Rowan Basilici, Jamison Beckham, Beckett Buford, Russell Elliott, Brycen Harrill, John Wesley Hunt, Koah Ivester, Cason Manley, Beau Mills, Corbin Rice, Brooks Stephens and Jase Stone.
The 6U All Star team is hosting a 50/50 raffle to help cover the cost of travel to the World Series tournament. To donate or buy tickets, email garredmills@yahoo.com.