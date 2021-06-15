COVID-19 cases in Pike drop below 10 over the past 2 weeks

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pike County have decreased to nine cases over the past two weeks, down from 14 in the previous two-week period.
The number of confirmed deaths due to the illness remains at 28 and there have been a total of 1,098 confirmed cases since the pandemic started, with 15 probable deaths and 76 hospitalizations.
Vaccinations are now available for residents 12 and older.
Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine that is available for children 12 through 17 years old and residents are encouraged to schedule appointments at CVS or Walgreens and to ensure the Pfizer vaccine is available.
To make a vaccine appointment through the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line, call 888-457-0186 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Pike County, 21 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated at 3,856 citizens. There are 4,284 citizens in Pike - or 23 percent of citizens - who have at least one dose of the vaccine.
Statewide, 35 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated and 41 percent have at least one dose of the vaccine.