Callista Clark’s video reflects complexity of her individuality

Callista Clark made waves with her first album Real to Me earlier this year and now her music video for It’s Cause I Am is causing a splash too.
“I couldn’t be more excited to release my first music video! This is the kind of thing I have dreamed about my entire life. Being on the set and watching it come to life was so surreal,” said Callista. “It’s Cause I Am is my first radio single, and it has completely changed my life. I am absolutely amazed with the way everything came together.”
Since the release of Real to Me in February, Callista’s music has spread across the nation and the globe through music streaming services. She’s had top billing by media sources across the nation and she performed on Live with Kelly and Ryan in April. She recently filmed her first music video in Lebanon TN and she feels like it reflects the meaning behind her single It’s Cause I Am.
“I love fashion and dressing up, so when I first heard the idea that I was gonna be dressed up in different decade rooms to show the different sides of me, I was sold. This video does a fabulous job of showing that everyone is multidimensional,” she said. “No one is that easy to figure out, and that’s what this song it about. It shows how much I love fashion, it shows different sides of my personality and it shows some of my musical influences in the outfits that I was wearing.”
Callista will perform at the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration Friday, July 2, at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, TN on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Mason County Fair in Point Pleasant, WV on Friday, Aug. 13, at the 92.5 XTU Anniversary Show in Camden, NJ on Saturday, Aug. 14 and at KNCI’s Jiffy Lube Country in the Park 2021 concert in Sacramento, CA on Saturday, Sept. 18.
“Check out my music video on my YouTube channel or catch it on CMT,” said Callista. “Visit my website callistaclark.com for upcoming show details!”