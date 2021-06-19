Celebrate America! Hear live music, see fireworks on June 26

Christ Chapel Community Church will hold their Celebrate America event Saturday, June 26 starting at 5 p.m. with live performances by Jason Hoard and the Oak Ridge Boys and fireworks at dark. The event will also have water slides, inflatables and games for kids as well as food trucks and vendors. Everyone is encouraged to bring chairs to sit and enjoy the show in the parking lot of the church.
“The concert is going to be phenomenal. We want people to know that even though this is at Christ Chapel, this is a community event because that’s what Christ Chapel is all about,” said Chad Loyd. “You don’t have to go to our church, we just want to pull together as a community and celebrate America!”
Parking will be in the large field across Old Zebulon Road from the church and no drugs, alcohol or tobacco is allowed. The concerts, fireworks and kids entertainment are free but participants may want to bring cash to spend at the food trucks and vendors or for Celebrate America t-shirts that will be for sale.
“We’re just trying to bring some normality back after the pandemic. We want to continue to give back to our community and show them the love. We are trying to be the light for our community,” said Loyd. “With everything that’s been going on, we want people to know that the love of Jesus still brings hope and changes lives.”