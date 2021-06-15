Father-son officials team up on the field

Sometimes teens don’t appreciate time with their fathers, but Carson Huggins, 14, decided to follow in his father’s footsteps at a young age and learn to officiate baseball games with him. Shane Huggins is an umpire with Diamond for Scholastic Sports and has been officiating games for 30 years. This past season was extra special for him as he was joined by his son at the Pike County recreation fields to officiate games.
“I decided to become an umpire because I love baseball and I wanted to experience it in a different way, to see a different perspective of the game,” said Carson.
For 14, he is very tall and well spoken so most parents didn’t even know he was a teenager for the entire season. Carson said he remembers sitting behind his dad at the home plate fence with his own counter indicator as his dad would call games.
“I love being out there on the field. It’s a challenge,” he said. “You can’t let the pressure get to you or the parents or coaches get under your skin. You have to block that out.”
Shane usually officiates high school baseball and fast pitch softball for the Georgia High School Association and USSSA travel ball but he chose to umpire for the 6U tee ball teams in Pike County to help his son learn how to make the right calls.
“Carson has a lot of memories from playing in this age group. He won the state championship when he was 6 years old. He’s 14 now and he can’t officiate at the scholastic level until he’s 18 but I know he’s going to be trained right and he will be able to take the field at any level and make the right call. He’s getting an early start on training and I’m proud of him,” he said. “This is something we can do together for the rest of our time together. It’s a very difficult job and you can run into some tough situations. My son has mentioned he would like to officiate high school level ball and move up to officiate at the college level. He presents himself well and the coaches like him.”
Carson stopped playing baseball to join his dad on the field and also started playing golf to spend time with his dad. He is in his fifth year at Skipstone Academy and will be entering tenth grade in the fall. He was on the Skipstone golf team in his freshman year as he played the sport competitively for the first time and won the state championship.
Carson plans to join the U.S. Air Force after graduation and hopes to be a pilot. His two brothers are Cameron Huggins who is a U.S. Marine and Seth Huggins who is a student at Valdosta State University.
Shane says there are many reasons he likes to officiate games. He said he sees players putting pressure on themselves and sometimes having a bad day and he loves to hear parents and fans supporting them and cheering for them instead of telling them they are doing it wrong.
“I say relax, keep it fun, and enjoy the game experience with them,” he said. “Before you know it, you blink twice and your kids are grown.”