Mark Kailing, a utility construction manager and lifetime resident of Georgia passed on June 9, 2021. Mark is survived by his wife of twelve and a half years, Krystle; children, Brantlee, and Aubree; parents, Jerry and Brenda Kailing; sister, Beth Powell and husband, Jeff; brother in-law, Kyle Howard and wife, Leeanna; niece, Ellie; nephews, Jake, Josh, Robby, Henry, Willy, Charly, Joey and Sonny. Mark was born on April 3, 1975, to Jerry and Brenda Kailing. Mark graduated high school and began his career in the construction industry. Later in life he married Krystle on November 8, 2008, and they began their life together. Some years later Mark and Krystle welcomed two children, which were the most important part of Mark’s life.
Mark was a devoted and loving husband, father and friend. He dearly loved his wife, children, and friends. He loved fishing, hunting and his career. Mark was a man that placed God first, family, and then friends as it is meant to be. From an early age Mark was raised with the highest of values and morals - respect, honesty, gratitude, graciousness, and personal responsibility, and being honorable. Mark carried and applied these traits in his personal life as well as his professional career and truly excelled in both. Mark was truly a man’s man and a compassionate perfectionist in every aspect of his life. Mark was hard when needed to be but was also a very loving, understanding, compassionate, caring and extremely reasonable man. Mark was a shining and vibrant example of what all men should strive to be. Mark will be deeply and eternally missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, at the Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Bryan Edenfield officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City.
