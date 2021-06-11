/Unitedbank
Susie Virginia "TOOD" Carmichael

Friday, June 11. 2021
Mrs. Susie Virginia "TOOD" Carmichael age 85 of Thomaston GA, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Riverside Health and Rehab. 

Funeral services will be Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Crystal Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Carmichael was born September 7, 1935, in Pike Co. GA to the late Otis and Susie Laughter Bethune. She was retired from Loving Care Day Nursery and was a member of Pritchett Memorial Baptist Church. 

Mrs. Carmichael was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James A. Carmichael, grandson, Jonathan McCarty, son-in-law, Ralph Ellington, brothers, Jim and Aubrey Bethune, and sisters, Versie Hill and Ruthie Foster. 
Survivors include her daughters, Faye Smoot of Thomaston, Becky Ellington of Thomaston, son, Lewis Carmichael, and his wife Liz of Thomaston, sister-in-law, Brenda Holston husband Bill of Thomaston, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. 

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Coggins Funeral Home. 

Those desiring, please make memorials to Pritchett Memorial Baptist Church,496 Jugtown Rd. Meansville, GA 30256.
