Margaret Frillman

Margaret Mary Frillman returned to her heavenly home on June 3, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She peacefully slipped away early evening in her sleep at home in Williamson, Georgia. Margaret, Peggy as she was known to her family, was born on November 9, 1940 to George Wesley Gould, Sr. and Margaret Ann Lyons Gould, both of whom are deceased. She is also preceded in death by one sister, Carol Welch (Ted), and two brothers, Ronald Gould, and Michael Gould (Denise).
She attended Chamberlin High School in Washington D.C. Shortly after high school, on September 5, 1958, she married Richard Lewis Frillman, Sr., who also preceded her in death. They settled in Maryland not far from the area where they both grew up in Washington D.C. Together they raised five children. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician at hometown hospitals, Sibley Memorial and Doctors Hospital. She was a very active member and Genealogy Specialist in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved to crochet blankets and donate them to hospitals and in her free time she loved painting ceramics.
She is survived by her older brother, George Gould, Jr. (Nina). She is also Survived by her five children, Margaret Patricia Norris, Richard Lewis Frillman, Jr. (Genny), Rose Marie Meredith, Neil Evan Frillman (Angie), and Renee Lynn Wildt (Richard). Additionally, she is survived by sixteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Her final resting place will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland.
