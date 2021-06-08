PCFD chief fired, interim appointed

Commissioners issued a notice for a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 1 in order to appoint an interim fire chief after chief Rick O’Barr received a termination letter from county manager Brandon Rogers the same day. O’Barr was fire chief since December 10, 2014 when he was unanimously approved by commissioners.
“A lot of issues with the fire department were discussed in executive session and I can’t discuss that but this was not an overnight decision,” said commission vice chair Tim Daniel. “The incident on Reidsboro Road was the straw that broke the camel’s back. A young woman was in a wreck, her car caught fire and she was stuck in the car with zero first responders there.”
“The Meansville Fire Department showed up first and there were still no first responders,” said commissioner Daniel. “The chief was let go but the problem is, the fire department has to have a leader so that was the reason for the special called meeting to appoint an interim fire chief.”
At the special called meeting, Bobby Wilkerson, a lieutenant and active member of the Pike County Fire Department, was named as the interim fire chief. He has extensive experience as a first responder and fire fighter, having retired from the Henry County Fire Department in 2017 after more than 30 years of service. After commissioner Tommy Powers died in 2019, he ran for the county commission District 3 seat but later withdrew his name as there were four other candidates for the seat.
Commissioner Daniel said county manager Brandon Rogers was leaving the next day after the special called meeting for three weeks of military training.
“The timing couldn’t be helped,” said commissioner Daniel. “If it was any other department, we could have waited but a leader needed to be appointed right away for the fire department. This job will be advertised like any other county job and people will have the opportunity to apply to be the permanent fire chief and we’ll go from there.”