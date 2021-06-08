Two arrested after 8 week old suffers nine broken bones

The Zebulon Police Department was made aware of an 8 week old infant child who had been taken to Wellstar Spalding Hospital for broken bones on Friday, April 30. Shortly after arriving at WellStar Spalding, the infant child was transferred to Egleston Children’s Hospital of Atlanta.
After a very comprehensive investigation involving the Zebulon Police Department, the Department of Family And Children Services (DFACS) and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office and after reviewing detailed medical reports, it was determined that the injuries were non-accidental and a result of child abuse that occurred on three separate occasions for a total of nine broken bones.
The father, Joseph Tyler Alexander, 20, of Zebulon was charged with nine counts of aggravated battery (felony) and nine counts of cruelty to children 1st degree (felony). The mother, Tarilyn Allie Lester, 19, also of Zebulon, was charged with the same nine counts of aggravated battery (felony) and nine counts of cruelty to children 1st degree (felony), for a total of 36 felony charges against the couple.
The investigation is still ongoing and further charges could be filed.