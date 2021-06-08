Library reading programs underway

Young readers at the J. Joel Edwards Public Library learned some tales about various animals’ tails from Robin Pressley of Animal Adventures of Georgia during the first summer reading club program on Thursday, June 3 at the Zebulon City Park.
Students learned about reptiles, amphibians and other animals and were even allowed to pet many of them. The animal tails they learned about during the program included the American alligator, red-footed tortoise, yellow-bellied slider, box turtle, the extremely rare Mata Mata turtle, African hedgehog, lionhead bunny, the Madagascar hissing cockroach, a green iguana and a blue iguana.
Children (0-12) and teens (13-18) can participate by going to frrls.beanstack.com on a computer or smartphone and registering, then logging the hours they spend reading in June and July.
“The library will host a combination of virtual and outdoor programming. Young children (12 months- 5 years) can find an exciting and creative story time on Facebook Live. School-aged children (6-12) are invited to join to join Ms. Rosemary and other storytellers at the Zebulon City Park featuring live animals each week such as Wonky Donkey, unicorn rides, the Zebulon Police Department K-9 officers and much more! The library will also offer weekly Take & Make craft kits for children ages 5-12 each Wednesday that can be picked up at the front desk,” said assistant manager Alyssa Williams.