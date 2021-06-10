School approves $31 million budget

Pike County schools recently approved their Fiscal Year 2022 budget on June 8. The $31,750,106 budget proposed increases of 4.2% in expenses and 7.4% in revenues due to restoration of state/QBE funding and increased local title and ad valorem taxes.
The school’s budget revenues will include $20,970,592 from the state’s Quality Basic Education (QBE) funding and $278,193 from other state sources, $9,351,321 from local M&O tax revenues, $900,000 from title ad valorem tax and $250,000 from intangible tax. The FY21 budget was set at $30,452,273.
The increased expenses for the FY21 budget will fund step increases for all staff (certified and classified), additional bus routes for miscellaneous trips, additional teachers and paraprofessionals as required for class sizes and choices, increased supplements for middle and high school athletic and theater coaches, additional staff for the technology department, classroom furniture and supplies, the purchase of buses with state funding allocations, technology and software additions to support online communication and record-keeping and professional development.
The majority of the proposed budget - $19,849,222 - will go toward instruction with pupil services, maintenance and operations and human resources each budgeted more than $2 million each.