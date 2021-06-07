COVID-19 claims 28th life in Pike

Pike County has had 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 14 probable deaths and 75 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health on June 7.
There have been 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Pike County residents in the past two weeks, with a total of 1,092 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.
Vaccinations are now available for residents 12 and older.
Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine that is available for children 12 through 17 years old and residents are encouraged to schedule appointments at CVS or Walgreens and to ensure the Pfizer vaccine is available.
To make a vaccine appointment through the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line, call 888-457-0186 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Pike County, 21 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated at 3,767 citizens. There are 4,241 citizens in Pike - or 23 percent of citizens - who have at least one dose of the vaccine.
Statewide, 34 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated and 41 percent have at least one dose of the vaccine.