Mrs. Donna Louise Esserman Yri, age 68, Williamson, passed away June 5, 2021, at Emory University Hospital. She grew up in Rome, GA, daughter of the late Harry George Esserman and Lettie Williams Esserman. Donna married her loving husband, Bob, on December 7, 1975, in Rome. She attended the Synagogue Congregation B’nai Israel in Jonesboro. Donna earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from the University of Georgia in 1974. In her early career, she worked in the banking industry. After moving to Pike County, she began working at the high school as the Bookkeeper and Principal’s Secretary, where she retired after many years.
She was a loving wife and mother to her husband and sons, and also a wonderful mother to many others. Donna was a great cook and enjoyed reading, watching tennis and she was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.
Donna is survived by her husband: Bob; sons and a daughter-in-law: David and Summer Yri of Dallas, TX and Ed Yri of LaGrange; and a granddaughter due in August, Astrid Louise Yri.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rabbi Judith Beiner officiating. Interment will follow in Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, June 9, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.