Mr. Terry L. Mikel, age 80, of Concord, passed away May 27, 2021. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, son of the late Richard E. Mikel and June E. Ault. Terry served in the United States Army, where he was a light weapons infantryman with Recon Platoon, Headquarters Company, 1st Airborne Battle Group, 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne during the first part of his enlistment. Along with a promotion to Sergeant, he served as the driver for Colonel E. B. Roberts, the battle group commander and a man he greatly respected, before completing active duty status and transferring to the inactive reserves.
After his military career, Terry worked for The Kroger Company in two separate stints totaling 20+ years. He next spent 20 years with The Knight Group, a company specializing in land development, building and construction before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, sailing, observing anything mechanized (aircraft, automobiles, boats, locomotives, tractors, trucks, etc.), being outdoors and working in the woods.
Terry was a devoted member of Concord Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. He loved God's Word, the Holy Bible, and enjoyed teaching from it. He was a fantastic husband, and a wonderful Daddy and Grandpa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Mikel and baby grandson Eric Castillo.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Deanne Mikel; children: Brent Mikel of Concord, Jeffrey Mikel (Laura) of McDonough, and Rebecca Castillo (Sam) of NC; grandchildren: Ella, Joaquin, Phoebe, and Alex; sisters: Sandra Essex (Jack) of Newnan; Phyllis Kramer (Jerry) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Marsha Copenhaver (Buddy) of Eustis, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service was held at Old Hebron Cemetery in Concord.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.