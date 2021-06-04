Mr. Robert Lewis Jones, age 74, of Concord, GA, went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 28, 2021. Robert had a beautiful life. Robert served in the Air Force and carried that service with him the rest of his life as a disabled veteran.
He was a graduate of Georgia State University and was a 7th grade teacher at Newton Estates Elementary School in College Park, GA. He went on to a 30 year career with the airlines, retiring from Northwest Airlines as a Cargo Agent in 2000. Robert loved his family, and his family loved him. He was a committed husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was happiest when he was telling a joke (remembering the punch-line was optional), or during the endless hours telling his grandchildren adventure stories that he made-up on the spot.
Visitors would often find him greeting them at the end of the drive-way as he waited on their arrival with joy and anticipation. He was exceptionally generous and his forgiveness knew no bounds. Robert loved Krispy Kreme, making dump cakes, the Walton’s, his dog, family parties, going to church, yard sales, shopping on the internet, “reorganizing” his tools, repairing cars and small engines, and anytime he was being the life of the party.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jones of Concord, GA; his sons, Robert Braden Jones and his wife, Tiiu Maide-Jones, of Eagan, MN; Gordon Mayo Jones and his wife, Robin, of Concord, GA; brother, Charles “Skip” Jones, Jr., and his wife, Audrey, of Carrolton, GA; sisters, Deborah Sherwood, of Washington D.C., Melanie Hutchins, and her husband, Joe, of Winston, GA ; grandchildren, Madison Jones, Braden Jones (Gloria), Hannah Gregg, Abbigale Maide, Grace Gregg, Savannah Jones; great-grandchildren, Rylee Strickland and Kyndall Strickland.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1 o’clock at the Chapel of Parrot Funeral Home, in Fairburn, GA, with Rev. Arianna Eberle and Rev. Carol Scroggs officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrotfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 12:00 until 1:00 at Parrot Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to Concord United Methodist Church or a charity of choice.