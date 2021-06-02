Mrs. Margaret Elane Cochran Killingsworth, age 78, of Meansville, Ga passed away on May 27, 2021 at Heritage Inn of Barnesville.
Mrs. Killingsworth was born on January 5, 1943 in Zebulon Ga., to the late Milton Cochran and the late Margaret Williams Cochran. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for many years and was a member of Pine Mountain Church of The Nazarene. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband James Madison Killingsworth and brother Wayne Cochran.
Survivors include her daughters Kathy Killingsworth of Concord Ga., Kim (Terry) Phillips of Meansville Ga., brothers Jimmy (Joyce) Cochran of Orchard Hill Ga., Mickey (Marie) Cochran of Williamson Ga., Billy Cochran of Williamson Ga., grandchildren Ashley (Darrell) Cartin, Jonathan Parrot, great grandchild Grayson Edwards.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday May 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from Pine Mountain Nazarene Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday May 30, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Coggins Funeral Home, 321 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, GA 30286, 706-647-9681.