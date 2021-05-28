Pirates football team pushes hard at weight lifting combine

The Pike County Pirates football team held their annual weight lifting meet and combine recently. The players competed in the 40 yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, 20 yard shuttle, power clean, dead lift, squat and bench press. The players were divided into weight classes and compete with each other in speed/agility and weight lifting events.
“The team has worked very hard since the end of last season in preparation for the upcoming season. This was a chance for the players to showcase their hard work and skill,” said Pirates head coach Brad Webber. “The competitive talent was evident as there were multiple champions in the different events.”
Jakilen King was clocked as fastest in the 40 yard dash with a time of 4.5 seconds. Trent Lackey was clocked as fastest in the 20 yard shuttle with a time of 4.26 seconds, with Wyatt Cochran posting 4.27 seconds. Blayne Patterson soared with a 9’3” broad jump, with Q Harris jumping 9’1”. Jacob Hammond championed the vertical jump with 31’ while Trent Lackey jumped 30”.
The Top Power Clean was by Brayden Pilkenton with a lift of 245 lbs, while Caleb Greene and Brody Sullivan drove up 240 pounds. The Top Bench press was by Kevin Godwin with a lift of 300 lbs, as Lautic Fordham threatened with 285 lbs. The top dead lift was earned by Caleb Greene with a lift of 500 lbs, followed by Jakilen King with a lift of 465 lbs. The top squatters were Caleb Greene, Brayden Pilkenton both with a lift of 475lbs. The Pirates had 12 members in the 1,000 lb club this year, including Caleb Greene at 1,240 lbs, Brayden Pilkenton at 1,150 lbs, Andrew Hood at 1,140 lbs, Jakilen King at 1,130 lbs, Jackson Jeffcoat at 1,095 lbs, Jake Gilpin at 1,085, Bailey Powers at 1,065 lbs, Lautic Fordham at 1,025 lbs, Michael Matthews at 1,010 lbs and Tony Harper, Isacc Ison and Jack Barron with 1000 lbs each.
The top 5 pound per pound lifters were Dalton Gales who lifted 6.63 lbs per pound of body weight, Trent Lackey with 6.1 lbs, Cameron Tuggle with 6.08, Jakilen King with 5.95 lbs and Jack Barron with 5.95 lbs.
The Pirates compete in an Iron Pirate award where the lifters get points for each of the eight events. In the closest race ever, the top Iron Pirates were Caleb Greene with 36 points, followed by Jakilen King 35.25, Trent Lackey 35, Wyatt Cochran 34, Brayden Pilkenton 29.5 and Blayne Patterson 26.5. The top Pirates were Caleb Greene with most points, most weight lifted at 1,480 lbs and Dalton Gales earned the top lb/lb award by lifting 6.63 pounds per pound of body weight.
“I am extremely proud of our student athletes and the amount of time, dedication, and commitment they have put into our program,” said coach Webber.
“The dedication of our coaching staff, along with the support of PCHS administration and community has motivated these young men to grow and compete in athletics. Pike County School athletes displayed their work ethic and desire today and began laying the foundation of the 2021 football season.”
The Pirates started spring football practice May 10 and played the Red/White game May 21.