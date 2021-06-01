/Unitedbank
William Gray built RockHammer Disc Golf Course in Williamson as his Eagle Scout project and dedicated it to his late friend Riley Nuce.

Scout project open in Williamson, dedicated to Riley Nuce

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, June 1. 2021
William Gray unveiled the disc golf course he built as his Eagle Scout project and a crowd of more than 40 were present as the course was dedicated to the late Riley Nuce, a close friend of his who passed away in March.

Those who spoke prior to the official opening of the course included William Gray, Williamson mayor Steve Fry, Scoutmaster Brad Glass and Craig Jeffery whose company was the naming sponsor. His speech was read aloud as he was at his son’s graduation.

“Craig decided to name the course RockHammer because of the passage from Jeremiah 23:29 that says, ‘Is not my word like fire, declares the Lord, and like a hammer that breaks the rock in pieces?’” said William.

Mayor Fry stated that there have been several people both locally and as far as Fayetteville who have approached him about the opening of the course and expressed their excitement of having a new course in the area. 

“This course, as a short par 2 course, is uniquely suited to be enjoyable for everyone by being ‘accessible to people who have never played’ but also challenging for more experienced disc golfers,” said Williams. “We had seven sponsors with multiple representatives who were in attendance and were recognized with certificates and a custom made disc with the course’s logo. I also recognized the Nuce family, who are the family of my close friend Riley Nuce, who passed away in March. The course is dedicated in loving memory of Riley.”
