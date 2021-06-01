Summer reading programs start in June

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library is ready to get wild on another fun-filled summer reading program, following the national theme Tails and Tales. Throughout June and July, the library will be hosting various programs to accommodate all ages, from toddlers to adults.
Children (0-12) and teens (13-18) are invited to participate in logging each hour read throughout June and July by accessing frrls.beanstack.com on a computer or smartphone - this means that readers can participate from anywhere. The first step will be to register and then participants will be able to select the challenge they want to join based on their age group.
Children and teens who join a challenge will log their hours in the online platform, earn virtual badges for every five hours read and win prizes every 10 hours. Once 10, 20 or 30 hours have been logged, participants can stop by the library to pick up their prize. Paper reading logs will also be available to those who wish to participate offline and can be picked up at the library.
“The library will be hosting a combination of virtual and outdoor programming as well. Young children (12 months- 5 years) can find an exciting and creative story time on Facebook Live catered to their age group. School-aged children (6-12) are invited to join to join Ms. Rosemary and other storytellers at the Zebulon City Park featuring live animals each week such as Wonky Donkey, unicorn rides, the Zebulon Police Department K-9 officers and much more! The library will also be offering weekly Take & Make craft kits for children ages 5-12 each Wednesday that can be picked up at the front desk,” said assistant manager Alyssa Williams. “Adults should not fret, for they are not to be forgotten!”
Each time a book is checked out, adults are given the chance to answer a challenging question related to this year’s theme: Tails and Tales. At the end of the week, a winner will be chosen from the correct answers and awarded a library bag full of prizes. Adults can also participate in a virtual DIY program Saturdays at 1 p.m. via Zoom on June 12 and 26 and July 10 and 24. Registration is required and will close at 5 p.m. the Wednesday before each session. Materials should be picked up ahead of time at the front desk after registration is confirmed.
All programs and events are free and open to the public. For more information and a full calendar of events, follow the J. Joel Edwards Public Library on Facebook, call the library at 770-567-2014 or visit the library during regular business hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.