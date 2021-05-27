Heroes save driver from burning car

An early morning vehicle accident on May 27 on Reidsboro Road resulted in the driver being unable to get out of the car as the vehicle caught on fire.
"Fortunately for the driver, two of her fellow Pike County citizens happened upon the accident scene. George Smith and Ronald Boes didn’t hesitate to come to the aid of the driver, Shelby Hatchett, and were able to get a door open to get her out of the car," said Maj. David Neal of the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "If not for the heroic actions of these two men this incident could have had a devastating outcome."
The accident was a result of the vehicle swerving to avoid a deer which then caused her to leave the roadway and strike a brick sign. Hatchett was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.