/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Heroes save driver from burning car

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Thursday, May 27. 2021
An early morning vehicle accident on May 27 on Reidsboro Road resulted in the driver being unable to get out of the car as the vehicle caught on fire.

"Fortunately for the driver, two of her fellow Pike County citizens happened upon the accident scene. George Smith and Ronald Boes didn’t hesitate to come to the aid of the driver, Shelby Hatchett, and were able to get a door open to get her out of the car," said Maj. David Neal of the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "If not for the heroic actions of these two men this incident could have had a devastating outcome."

The accident was a result of the vehicle swerving to avoid a deer which then caused her to leave the roadway and strike a brick sign. Hatchett was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter