Track earns fourth with two state champs

The Pike County High School girls track and field team earned top spots in the recent state championship, placing fourth in AAA with the highest team finish and first state champions since 1982. Zy Thompson was a state champion in the high jump and Tayla Moreland was a state champion in the long jump.
“I honestly couldn’t be any prouder. I love my ladies! I’m so glad you finally are getting a small bit of the huge piece of recognition you deserve,” said coach Ashley O’Steen. “We had two State Champs and elite finishes of third, fourth, sixth and eighth places. Our team effort earned us fourth in the state in AAA. We are PC track and field! These ladies are beyond amazing!”
Tayla Moreland earned the state championship in the long jump with a mark of 19-9, second place in the 100 meter hurdles and eighth place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.97.
Zy Thompson was a state champion in the high jump with a mark of 5-6 and earned sixth place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.55.
Taylor Hampton was third in the triple jump with a mark of 37-4 and sixth in the long jump with a mark of 18-5.75.
Anna Chasteen earned fourth place in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:29.26.
John Lovett earned fourth place in the pole vault with a mark of 13-6.
“I’m super proud of this team. The girls were fourth in the state, region champions and won or placed high in several meets. The boys also won or placed high in several meets and finished third in the region,” said coach Clay Woerner. “I’m most proud of how they coached each other, pushed each other, competed no matter what and supported each other like a family should. I look forward to seeing what those moving on will do in college and those coming back will do in the future. Coach O’Steen and I are blessed to have coached this team.”