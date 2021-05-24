COVID-19 claims another life in Pike

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped to nine for the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health on May 24. Another Pike resident fell victim to the virus in the past week, with the county increasing to 27 deaths, 14 probable deaths and 74 hospitalizations since the pandemic started.
Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine that is available for children 12 through 17 years old and residents are encouraged to schedule appointments at CVS or Walgreens and to ensure the Pfizer vaccine is available.
To make a vaccine appointment through the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line, call 888-457-0186 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Pike County, 19 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated at 3,536. There are 4,059 citizens in Pike who have at least one dose of the vaccine.
Statewide, 31 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated and 38 percent have at least one dose of the vaccine.