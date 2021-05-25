Congrats to Pike grads!

The Class of 2021 at Pike County High School includes 276 students, including three sets of twins - Alexis and Alanis Strickland, Micah and Miriam Martin and Cameron and Logan Wood. The class lost one member - Jamori Williams - through a gun-related accident.
“Our school and community have suffered so many tragedies this year, and our students, faculty and staff were devastated. This school and community loved and supported one another through the hurt, the pain, and the unknown,” said PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler. “We all feel blessed to live in such a special place, where everyone is a family. Graduation 2021 will be a special event!”
See the special Graduation Edition honoring all graduate in Pike, including the CrossPointe Christian Academy Class of 2021 which includes Katie Blackwell, Natalie White and Victoria Roberson, all graduating Summa Cum Laude, Aaron Partin graduating Magna Cum Laude, Cade Steele graduating Cum Laude, Kurt Holtzclaw graduating with honors, Jacob Coursey, Enoch Davis and David Kitchens.