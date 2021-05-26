City of Zebulon gets Little Free Library

The city of Zebulon has a new Little Free Library just outside of the Georgia Military College Zebulon campus at the side of the park. This library is part of the Pike Family Connection Collaborative’s Pike Literacy Project that began October 2020 in partnership with the Pike County School District. The goal is to promote and enhance Literacy in Pike County. Anyone interested in getting involved in the literacy project may contact the Pike Family Connection Collaborative by emailing michael@connectup.info.
This Little Free Library is a true community effort and was spearheaded by the Shadrick family. Laura Shadrick is a member of the Pike Family Connection Collaborative board of directors, a member of the Pike Literacy Project Team, the director of the Georgia Military College Zebulon campus and lifelong Pike County community member. After discussing the literacy project with her husband, Chris, and son, Austin, the family wanted to give back to their community, and plans for the library began.
The library itself was designed and built by Chris Shadrick. The sign was created and donated by SDTV Network. Books have been contributed by the Pike County school system, the Pike County Historical Society and A Novel Experience bookstore.
“All residents of Pike County are invited to ‘take a book and leave a book’ to help spread the love of reading,” said Laura Shadrick. “If you’d like to add to the collection, donations may be made for the little free library at A Novel Experience on the square in Zebulon.”