Post 197 honors National Poppy Day on May 28

Honor fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of local veterans on National Poppy Day, May 28 from 6:30 to 8 a.m. at Ruth’s Restaurant, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLeRoy Plaza and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Freshway Market when members of American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Pike County Unit 197 distribute bright red poppies in exchange for a donation.
“Wearing the poppy on National Poppy Day and throughout Memorial Day weekend is one small way to honor and remember our fallen warriors who willingly served our nation and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said ALA Pike County Unit 197 President Peggi Payton. “We must never forget.”
The poppy also honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who handcraft many of the red, crepe paper flowers. Making the poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefit to thousands of other veterans.
For more information, call 770-468-4077.