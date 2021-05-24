Pastor Michael Thomas

Pastor Michael Edward Thomas, age 69, of Zebulon, passed away May 20, 2021, at Upson Regional Medical Center. Michael grew up in Locust Grove. He was ordained at The Rock Tabernacle Church in Griffin and was a Baptist minister for 45 years. He was currently serving at Hendricks Baptist Church in Thomaston and prior to that at County Line Baptist Church in Jenkinsburg. He was also a master carpenter. Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a huge fan of the New York Yankees, the Atlanta Braves, and Georgia Tech.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Thomas, Jr. and his brother-in-law, Jim Fordham, sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Fordham, and Molly Roche.
He is survived by his wife: Lynn Fordham Thomas; sons and a daughter-in-law: Shane and Tiffany Thomas of Meansville, and Dusty Thomas of Zebulon; grandsons: Buck Thomas and Mason Thomas; mother: Elizabeth Thomas of Locust Grove; sisters and a brother-in-law: Gail Phillips of Griffin, Pam Dillard, Sheila and Bobby Melton and Donna Thomas all of Locust Grove; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 23, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Wade Corley and Rev. Riley Fenley officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.