Woman with stab wounds rescued in Pike

According to the Pike County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call from a citizen Friday morning at a house under construction on Tanyard Road. The complainant had observed an unknown person inside the house on his surveillance system. Lydell Holmes was located in the attic with a female who was injured.
Holmes also lit a blanket on fire, for an unknown reason, while inside the home. After Holmes was taken into custody the extent of the female victim’s injuries became more apparent and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.
Several stab wounds were treated by EMS personnel and the victim was air lifted to Atlanta Medical Center. The victim also made statements to deputies that Holmes had forced her to leave her own residence with him while at knifepoint.
Holmes and the victim are familiar with one another due to an on going relationship between the two of them. Investigators are still working on this case and criminal charges maybe updated due to the findings. Holmes is currently charged with aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a knife during commission of a crime and arson.