PCHS girls and boys track athletes compete at state

Pike County track teams competed in the sectionals and several students will be headed to the state competition, including Tayla Moreland and Taylor Hampton who are going to state as the No. 1 seed. Others headed to state include Zy Thompson, Peyton Bussell, Anna Chasteen, Jada Colbert, Shelby Wallace, Yasmin Davis, Victoria Bradford, John Lovett, Gage Lee and Luke Woerner.
“Coach Osteen and I are very proud of this team. We had nine girls and three boys qualify for the state track meet in Albany. Many more turned in their best performances of the season and had personal records. There was a very impressive competitiveness from Pike County. Only the top eight athletes from sectionals make it out and we had by far the hardest sectionals. In many cases, our sectionals was the state finals we just have to do it again,” said coach Clay Woerner.
Tayla Moreland set a personal record in 100 meter hurdles and will also compete in the state 100 meter dash and long jump. She won the long jump and is going in the state as the No. 1 seed. Taylor Hampton will compete in long jump and triple jump. She won the triple jump and is going to be the No. 1 seed. Zy Thompson will compete in high jump and 4 by 400 meter relay. Peyton Bussell will compete in the 800 meter run and she beat her personal record by 4 seconds. Anna Chasteen will compete in the 3,200 meter run. She finished fourth and set a new school record -breaking Abby Carroll’s record from years ago. Jada Colbert, Shelby Wallace and Yasmin Davis will compete in the 4 by 400 meter relay. The 4 by 400 team beat their personal record by 7 seconds. Victoria Bradford will compete in the 100 meter dash as a freshman after she set a personal record at sectionals. The 4 by 100 team finished ninth and included Victoria Bradford, Zy Thompson, Jada Colbert and Yasmin Davis. The 4 by 800 team of Bussell, Callie Williams, Bailey Morris and Jamie Wallace beat their personal record by over 20 seconds with Callie shaving 17 seconds off of her split. She is a thrower who volunteered to run three weeks ago to have a team.
Three boys will compete at the state meet after performing well at sectionals. John Lovett set a personal record in the pole vault and vaulted 14’6’’ to break his own school record. Gage Lee vaulted over 12’6’’ and set a personal record in pole vault. Luke Woerner matched his personal record of 12 feet to finish off the boys state qualifying. He had much to overcome, including breaking a pole in mid air and his house burning down.
Aiden Potter competed well and set a personal record in the 3200.
“The competition was just stiff. I promised him that his coach would be better next year. There is not a harder worker on the team with a bigger heart,” said coach Woerner. “The rookie 4 by 800 meter relay of Zander Potter, John Barber, Brandon Keiser and Andrew Edwards competed well. Lane Woodward set a personal record in the 300 meter hurdles again. Riley Gordon has been setting new personal records every time he runs the 110 meter hurdles.”
Coach Woerner said additional coaches will be needed next season as Mary Persons has five coaches, Sandy Creek has six coaches and Westminster has a coach for every event while Pike only has two coaches. He hopes Pike can host additional smaller invitational events next season. He said seating would be needed for the track to accommodate those meets.