Memorial Day parade, program is May 31

On Monday, May 31, the Pike County American Legion Family will host the annual Memorial Day Observance Parade and Program at the south side of the Pike County courthouse square in Zebulon, Georgia. The public is invited to attend these special events. The parade will commence at 10 a.m., followed by the program.
“The Memorial Day Program provides the community the opportunity to reflect on those service members who have died defending our great American freedoms, as well as recognizing those veterans associated with Pike County who have died since the previous Memorial Day in 2020,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson.
The theme of this year’s program is “The History and Meaning of Memorial Day.” Highlights of the program will include the opening prayer, the posting of the colors, the National Anthem, the POW/MIA tribute, Memorial Day remarks, a tribute to pike county veterans who passed away since last Memorial Day, the posting of the wreath at the Pike County Veterans Memorial, a moment of silence, Taps and a closing prayer.
“Seating is limited, so the public is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. Please consider attending these events to hear some things you’ve never heard before, and have fun socializing,” said Richardson.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be in the main courtroom of the courthouse. To have a float in the parade, contact Steven Yerkes at 770-584-3909.