2021 Baccalaureate Service set for May 23

The 2021 Baccalaureate Service and celebration for Pike County graduates will be held Sunday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Williamson.
The service is co-sponsored by Prayer Power of Georgia and Pike County Christian Ministerial Association and hosted by Oak Hill Baptist Church. The service is for all 2021 graduates from Pike County, their families, friends and the community.
This year the message will be delivered by Rev. Shane Moore, youth pastor at Life Springs Church in Meansville. The worship music will be led by Olivia White and Robin Jones with special music by one of the graduates. There will be a special moment for Jamori Williams.
“We believe this will be a great start to commencement week, setting the tone and giving the students a spiritual sendoff for commencement week,” said Ben Maxedon of Prayer Power of Georgia. “It will encourage them not only for now but also a message they can carry with them through their lives as they go on to college and careers. We look forward to all graduates being there. We look forward to having an excellent service that will be spiritually encouraging for the graduates and everyone else in attendance.”
For more information, find the 2021 PIKE Baccalaureate Service page on Facebook or email prayerpower4u@bellsouth.net.