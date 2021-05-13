A Pike County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle while on patrol last at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 after the vehicle was observed leaving a closed business at a high rate of speed.
The suspect vehicle fled onto Kings Bridge Road with the deputy in pursuit. Upon entering Fayette County, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and after regaining control, the suspect struck the deputy's patrol car with his vehicle.
Updated: High speed chase ends in wreck, arrest
