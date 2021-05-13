/Unitedbank
Updated: High speed chase ends in wreck, arrest

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, May 13. 2021
A Pike County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle while on patrol last at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 after the vehicle was observed leaving a closed business at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle fled onto Kings Bridge Road with the deputy in pursuit. Upon entering Fayette County, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and after regaining control, the suspect struck the deputy's patrol car with his vehicle.

The suspect, Daniel Dorsey, proceeded to drive through several residents' yards. After driving through two fences, Dorsey exited his vehicle and fled on foot. A containment perimeter was established with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 search was conducted of the area. Darsey was apprehended by the Pike County K-9 unit while he was hiding in a wooded area. K-9 Ben was able to detain Darsey until deputies could arrest him.

Darsey faces numerous traffic charges, fleeing and eluding (felony), possession of methamphetamine, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and interference with government property. He is also wanted in Colorado, Mississippi and in Georgia for various crimes.
