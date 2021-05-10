James Mason McCurdy, Sr., 89 of Zebulon passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home. Funeral services were 2:00 pm, Monday, May 10, 2021 at the chapel of Cox Funeral Home, Manchester with Rev. John Blackmon officiating. Interment was in Meriwether Memory Gardens.
Mr. McCurdy was born April 18, 1932 in Manchester, the son of Fred Clifford McCurdy and Mabel Marian Favors McCurdy. He graduated from Manchester High School and enlisted in Air Force after graduation. Mr. McCurdy served four years in service during the Korean War. He worked as truck driver for 40 years retiring from Churchill Truck Lines. Mr. McCurdy was a member of Meansville Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. He was the widower of Latrell Saucer McCurdy and was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Timothy McCurdy, a sister, Carolyn McCurdy Hendricks; two brothers, Carl McCurdy and Fred McCurdy.
Survivors include two sons, James M. McCurdy, Jr. (Susan) of McDonough, Steven Clifford McCurdy, (Shelley) of Zebulon; one daughter, Becky M. Moore, (Matthew Boggs) of Newnan; one brother, Paul McCurdy of Warm Springs; one sister, Diane McCurdy of Warm Springs; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
