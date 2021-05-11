By Joe Walter
The Pike County Lady Pirates punched their ticket to the GHSA AAA Final Four with a convincing 2-0 win over the visiting North Hall Lady Trojans on Thursday, May 6. The weather was perfect and the home team was fired up. The Lady Trojans came in with high hopes and the game started out evenly for both teams. The Lady Pirates drew first blood with senior Anna Chasteen scoring a close in goal from outside the goal box at 18 minutes. Senior Livi O’Steen followed up later with a rocket from about 30 yards out that the keeper spilled and the Lady Pirates found themselves up 2-0. For the remainder of the game, Pike fought to defend deep, hold the ball and deny North Hall any chance to come back. Many coaches say the most dangerous lead is 2-0 because the leading team gets too comfortable and forgets the game plan. North Hall was unable to get a goal and went back to Gainesville unhappy. For all their hard work, the Lady Pirates now have a berth in the Final Four and a matchup with the very dangerous Greater Atlanta Christian School Spartans on Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m., after press time. The good news for the Lady Pirates is that they get to host the game while the Lady Spartans will have to travel from Norcross to Zebulon.
[Photo by Melissa Kerscher] The Lady Pirates earned a spot in the state’s Final 4 as they faced the Greater Atlanta Christian School Spartans after press time on Monday. The Lady Pirates hosted the playoff game.
Lady Pirates advance to Final Four
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks