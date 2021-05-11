/Unitedbank
[Photo by Melissa Kerscher] The Lady Pirates earned a spot in the state’s Final 4 as they faced the Greater Atlanta Christian School Spartans after press time on Monday. The Lady Pirates hosted the playoff game.

Lady Pirates advance to Final Four

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, May 11. 2021
By Joe Walter

The Pike County Lady Pirates punched their ticket to the GHSA AAA Final Four with a convincing 2-0 win over the visiting North Hall Lady Trojans on Thursday, May 6. The weather was perfect and the home team was fired up. The Lady Trojans came in with high hopes and the game started out evenly for both teams. The Lady Pirates drew first blood with senior Anna Chasteen scoring a close in goal from outside the goal box at 18 minutes. Senior Livi O’Steen followed up later with a rocket from about 30 yards out that the keeper spilled and the Lady Pirates found themselves up 2-0. For the remainder of the game, Pike fought to defend deep, hold the ball and deny North Hall any chance to come back. Many coaches say the most dangerous lead is 2-0 because the leading team gets too comfortable and forgets the game plan. North Hall was unable to get a goal and went back to Gainesville unhappy. For all their hard work, the Lady Pirates now have a berth in the Final Four and a matchup with the very dangerous Greater Atlanta Christian School Spartans on Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m., after press time. The good news for the Lady Pirates is that they get to host the game while the Lady Spartans will have to travel from Norcross to Zebulon.

The Pike County Pirates traveled to Watkinsville on Wednesday, May 5 to take on the Oconee County Warriors in an Elite Eight showdown for a berth in the Final Four. The Warriors were the AAAA State Champions in 2019 and have a talented squad. There was a big contingent of Pike supporters who made the two hour trek to Warriors Stadium, including a large number of the Lady Pirates team. The match started out with Oconee coming out strong and they dominated possession in the first half. The Pirates had to defend deep and survived the first half due in large part to Ryan Brooks’ goalkeeping heroics. Pike was able to get a push late in the first half for a scoring chance, but the first 40 minutes ended 0-0. The second half saw Pike gain some momentum and created some difficulties for the Warriors, who appeared to underestimate the Pirates. The match opened up as both teams worked to score an opening goal and the play grew very physical, with several yellow cards issued for roughness. Both teams suffered from cramping and elbows to the head due the number of aerial balls played. The mood in the stands grew tense as the match progressed, like watching a boxing match and waiting on the knockout blow. As it turned out, neither team would score the knockout goal and the game moved to two 10 minute extra periods.

Both teams pushed hard for a goal during the extra periods and both keepers were outstanding in stopping shots. Ryan Brooks stopped a bicycle kick at the end of the first extra period which would have been a heartbreaker. The second 10 minutes included more frantic attacks and heroic defending from both teams and it just seemed fated that the match would end tied and go to kicks. Pike started the shootout and converted their first two attempts (Matt Webb and Ozzie O’Steen). Oconee converted their first two attempts and, as Pike freshman Sebastian Facundo went to set up for his attempt, the lights went out! The Oconee PA announcer indicated that they were on a timer (and nobody expected the game to last this long). After an eternity, the lights came back on and the shootout continued. “Fez” Facundo converted his attempt, as did Brance Mann for the Pirates. Two more Warriors converted and the count stood at four apiece heading into the fifth attempts. Ryan Brooks stepped up for the Pirates and attempted a low shot to the left. The Oconee keeper made a lunging save, spilled the ball but was able to contain it. All Oconee had to do was convert their fifth attempt and they would be the victors. It seemed like forever, but the Oconee player stepped up and converted his attempt. The Pirates dropped to their knees in disbelief. It took a long time for the Pirates to leave the field and there were some displays of excellent sportsmanship afterwards, in spite of the chippy play during the match. The Pirate faithful turned southward and headed home, some not getting home until after 2 a.m. The Pirates ended their season with 16 wins, 4 losses and 1 tie, another region championship, some valuable experience for the returning players and bittersweet memories for the departing seniors.
