Pike’s Got Talent takes stage May 14

Pike County middle and high school students will take the stage for Pike’s Got Talent on Friday, May 14, starting at 6 p.m. at the Pike Auditorium with proceeds from the show benefitting music students at the schools. The show will feature seven acts from the middle school and seven acts from the Ninth Grade Academy and high school with performances varying from dancing to vocals to instrumentals.
The cost is $5 at the door and a $1 raffle will be held with the chance to win an iPad that comes with a case, stylus and screen protector. Concessions and silent auction baskets will be available at the event.
“In its fourth year, Pike’s Got Talent is now a tradition for our schools. This is a chance to highlight some of our most talented students and show the community how amazing our kids are,” said band director Lee Ewing. “This year is very special as we were not able to host this event last year because of the pandemic.”
Between the middle school, Ninth Grade Academy and high school there are around 225 music students and Pirate Regiment consists of around 60 students.
“We are blessed to be able to hold band camp again this year and and the show will help out financially with the camp. Our greatest cost of camp is hiring the best instructors around. In addition to staff, we offer the students a fun filled fall with high quality instruments, equipment and uniforms that can make them look and sound their best,” said director Ewing. “We are very excited to announce that our judging line up consists of Bill Bailey from Fun 101, pastor Alex McGinnis of Life Springs United Methodist Church and Loriann Turner, former Pike alum and board of education member."