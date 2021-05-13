Literary team earns top spots at state

Five Pike County High School students recently competed in the state Literary competition and Anna Edwards was named state champion in Humorous Interpretation. Other students who competed included Riley Deel, Anna Edwards, William Gray, Will Pitts and Hayden Pugh.
William Gray placed second place in International Extemporaneous Speaking.
Will Pitts and Hayden Pugh placed third in Dramatic Interpretation duo.
“These students worked tirelessly to prepare for their events. Even after winning regionals, the five of them knew that state would be a whole new level of competition, and they continued to research, rehearse and perfect their performances and strategies throughout a busy spring,” said Lori Bush.
“They had to find the time to continue honing their skills while balancing school work, testing, college/scholarship applications, part time jobs, internships and leading roles in school productions. The work is largely done on their own time, with occasional coaching sessions to offer support, advice and encouragement. Just being a part of the literary team takes an incredible amount of determination and self discipline. Achieving those scores at the state level, where the competition is the best of the best, takes courage and talent. They represented Pike extremely well and we could not be prouder of them!”