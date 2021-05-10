Jail inmate escapee captured

Investigators with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office were able to track down inmate Jason Goolsby the day after he walked away from his work detail May 6. With the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, he was located hiding in a wooded area behind a residence in Monroe County.
Stephanie Bell of Monroe County was arrested and charged with aiding the escape of Goolsby. The investigation showed Bell traveled to Zebulon and picked up Goolsby shortly after he left his work detail.
Goolsby was returned to the Pike County Jail where he faces an additional charge of felony escape. He was originally incarcerated for drug offenses.