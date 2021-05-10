COVID-19 cases remain low in county, schools

Pike County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are at 13 for the past two weeks with no additional deaths added. Since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 1,071 confirmed cases in Pike, with 26 confirmed deaths, 14 probable deaths and 71 hospitalizations.
According to the Pike County school system’s most recent data, there are no confirmed cases in either students or adults working in the school system.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 21% of Pike residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 18% - or 3,245 citizens - are fully vaccinated. In the state, 28% of citizens are fully vaccinated and 36% have had at least one dose of vaccine.