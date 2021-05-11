STAR students, teachers honored

Pike’s STAR students and teachers were recently announced, including Pike County High School’s Caitlyn Foster who selected Garth Potter as her STAR teacher and CrossPointe Christian Academy’s Aaron Partin who selected Becky White as his STAR teacher.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, is in its 63rd year and is locally sponsored by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber held an After Hours event in their honor recently.
To obtain the 2021 STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
Caitlyn Foster is STAR student at PCHS
Caitlyn Foster was recently named STAR student at Pike County High School and she plans to pursue a career as an attorney. She will attend the University of Georgia in the fall and will major in political science with a minor in business. She selected Garth Potter as her STAR teacher. He’s been teaching for 23 years and taught Caitlyn in AP U.S. History.
“Mr. Potter is truly an amazing teacher that will do anything for his students. He has shaped my life in more ways than I could ever type. His AP US History class where he chose me to be the prosecution lawyer for his JFK Trial assignment allowed me to realize my love for law,” she said. “He cares so much for every kid that he has in his room, and ensures that everyone leaves his room with a smile.”
In addition to excelling in the classroom, Caitlyn has also been a successful athlete at PCHS. She was on the cheerleading team for four years, the swim team for three years and she also pole vaulted one year for the track and field team. She was also a leader in other extra curricular activities.
“She is a true leader in the school both in academics and athletics,” said PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler. “She is a multi-sport letterman and started a Debate Team at the school because we didn’t have one.”
She has served as the FFA President for the past two years. She is the founder and vice-president of the PCHS Debate Club as well as the spirit chair for the National Honors Society and a member of the Science National Honors Society. Earlier this school year, she was named as the Valedictorian for the PCHS Class of 2021. She was also a STEM intern at the University of Georgia Griffin campus. She is the daughter of Christy Foster and Bart Foster.
“Caitlyn is just one of those students that every teacher wants to have in their class. She is intelligent, a hard worker, participates in class, and is always respectful to others,” said STAR teacher Garth Potter. “She is well liked and respected by her peers and I know she is destined to achieve many great things. Just having her in my class made me a better educator. There are so many gifted teachers in the county so to be selected by a student like Caitlyn is one of the highlights of my career.”
He was influenced by his parents to become a teacher as his dad was a math teacher and his mother was a parapro. He has lived in Pike County since 2001, has been married for 22 years and has six children.
Aaron Partin is STAR student at CrossPointe
Aaron Partin was recently named the STAR student at CrossPointe Christian Academy and he plans to pursue a career in software development. He will attend Gordon State College in the fall and plans to work part time during the summer. He selected Becky White as his STAR teacher and she earned the honor last year as well.
“I selected Mrs. White because she’s a kind person and a wonderful teacher,” he said. “If it weren’t for her teaching style, there’s no way I’d be able to understand the complex math subjects I do now!”
Aaron is part of the National Honors Society and he enjoys spending time with friends and playing games as well as practicing coding or video editing. He is the son of Wes and Beth Partin and the brother of Brandon Partin.
“I’m very happy to have received the award and I’m grateful for everyone who went to the Chamber of Commerce to congratulate me,” he said.
Becky White has been a teacher for 23 years and taught Aaron in eighth grade pre-algebra, ninth grade algebra 1 and twelfth grade trigonometry.
“I think I was born to teach. I love this job, and I love my students,” she said. “Aaron is great. He makes me laugh every day, but he also shows me that he genuinely cares for his classmates. I know that he is going to be successful at his chosen career because of his intelligence and ability to think critically and creatively about things. I will genuinely miss him next year as he heads off to college.”