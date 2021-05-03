COVID-19 cases down in county, schools

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have dropped to only 8 in Pike County over the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of May 3.
In the Pike County school system, there were zero confirmed cases in adults and students for the second week in a row, according to data updated April 30.
There were no quarantined adults and only six quarantined students, the lowest quarantined numbers since the school year started. There have been 2,529 students and 190 adults quarantined since the start of the school year.
Since the pandemic started over a year ago, Pike County has had 26 deaths, 14 probable deaths and 71 hospitalizations due to the virus.
In the state of Georgia, there have been a total of 881,498 confirmed cases, 17,578 deaths, 2,634 probable deaths and 61,672 hospitalizations. There were 6,246,017 vaccines administered in the state of Georgia as of May 3, according to the GDPH.
In Pike, 6,682 vaccines have been administered with 3,013 - or 16% of residents - fully vaccinated. There are 3,797 citizens who have received at least one dose.
Citizens planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment online at gta-vras.powerapps- portals.us or by calling 1-888-457-0186.