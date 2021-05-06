Saints in Light award presented to Sonja Morton

Prayer Power of Georgia Inc. recently honored the 2021 Saints in Light Award winner at the April 27 Pike County commission meeting. Prayer Power of Georgia chaplain Ben Maxedon and his wife Patti presented the award to Sonja Morton before the commissioners and those in attendance at the meeting.
Chaplain Maxedon said the Saints in Light honor is a true community award because Prayer Power asks the community for nominations each year. The award is based on Colossians 1:12-13 which says, “… giving thanks to the Father, who has qualified us to share in the inheritance of the Saints in Light. For He rescued us from the domain of darkness, and transferred us to the kingdom of His beloved Son.”
The Saints in Light Award is presented each year to an individual who has been a “spiritually inspiring, motivating and encouraging influence in the community.” The individual works to better the community and the people that they help. Prayer Power’s website says the Saints in Light Award goes to someone who, “By reflecting the true meaning of love and service in the community, they inspire and empower others to do the same.”
“Unselfish service in the community and a deep spiritual life are two of the requirements for this annual award. It is the hope of Prayer Power of Georgia that the efforts to reach out to others in the community will give renewed faith and spiritual life to those who are blessed by this community service,” said Chaplain Maxedon.
Sonja was surprised with the award as she thought someone else would receive it. Her husband Tom and son Rob were both in attendance as well as many others.
Chaplain Maxedon said Sonja is working with and has worked with many organizations in Pike County to help others and the community over the years. She has helped the homeless and people in need and cooked countless meals for those in need. She has helped with her church and helped in the Lion’s Club. She was once Lion of the Year with Lion’s Club International for her service. Chaplain Maxedon described Sonja as the kind of person who works behind the scenes to get things done.
Sonja’s husband Tom has also received this award. He was honored in 2017 for his selfless commitment to Pike County.
This is the first time that a husband and wife have received the award in separate years.