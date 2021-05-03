National Day of Prayer set for this Thursday

A local National Day of Prayer program will be held at noon Thursday, May 6 on the courthouse square. The theme for the annual day of prayer is “Lord pour out your love, life and liberty’ and it will be hosted by Prayer Power of Georgia.
“The National Day of Prayer is a patriotic and spiritual celebration of our great nation, a time to join to honor those who have served in many different capacities and to ask blessings for those serving our community and country as they are called,” said chaplain Ben Maxedon. “Community leaders from Pike County will offer words and prayers for seven different prayer points, plus our community, state, nation, world, and all those who need salvation.”
Locals will offer invocations with seven different prayer points, including schools, government, military, media, business, church and family. Pike County school board member Floyd Miller, District 131 Rep. Beth Camp, Prayer Power of Georgia chaplain Ben Maxedon, Journal Reporter writer Rachel McDaniel, Johnson Battery Co. founder Howard Johnson, the Associational Missionary Centennial Baptist Association’s Rev. Steve Laughman and Mt. Gilead Baptist Church pastor Rev. Fred Thompson will be speakers.
For more, contact Ben Maxedon at Prayer Power of Georgia at prayer
power4u@bellsouth.net or online at prayerpower4u.net/event-single/events/.