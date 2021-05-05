Callista Clark performs on live TV

Local teen Callista Clark is continuing to make a splash in the country music scene as she recently performed her original songs on Live with Kelly and Ryan on April 30.
“Thank you Live with Kelly and Ryan and to everyone that tuned in,” said Callista. “This was my first national TV performance. I’ll never forget this day! It was super amazing to be able to do something in person again after a whole year of being home. I’ve never been to New York before, so it was also really cool to be able to travel somewhere I’ve never been. Stay tuned for news about upcoming shows!”
The two co-hosts of the popular show were impressed with Callista’s talent and called her “the next big thing in country music.”
Callista recently released her debut album titled Real to Me. She co-wrote each song on the album including her first single It’s Cause I Am, Heartbreak Song, Change My Mind, Don’t Need it Anymore and the title track Real To Me. Find out more about the local musician at CallistaClark.com.